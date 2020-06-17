On monuments and the baseball Hall of Fame

I’m fine with removing statues of Confederate leaders and generals, and their predecessors whose arguments paved the way for secession, provided the removal is the result of a lawful decision rather than the action of a mob. These statues were erected because the community, or at least its leaders, considered the men in question to have done worthwhile things and to have influenced history (or tried to) in a positive way. The community is not bound by such judgments perpetually.

By now, there should exist broad agreement that those who led the South’s secession and their precursors made a net negative contribution to history not, whatever else they might have done, a positive one. If such agreement produces a decision to remove a statue, the statue should be removed.

The above reasoning is susceptible to objections based on line-drawing and slippery slope. What about the names of military bases, the names of airports, and the names of cities?

What about historical figures who didn’t back secession, but who backed slavery? What about those who didn’t like slavery, but owned slaves? Does the point in history when they backed slavery or owned slaves matter?

Some of these questions strike me as close, others not. But the question I want to address now pertains to enshrinement in baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Steven Goldman at Baseball Prospectus argues that the Hall of Fame should kick out ten members for racism. The title of his article is “You Could Look It Up: Ten Men Out.” Even avid baseball fans would have to “look it up” to learn the views on race held by some the Hall of Famers on Goldman’s list.

Admission to the Hall of Fame isn’t a statement about whether a ballplayer was a positive historical force or had the right line on social issues. It’s a statement about his merit on the field, with certain known cheaters and/or those who violated certain rules central to the integrity of the game excluded.

Views of player merit change, and some Hall of Famers are no longer considered anywhere near good enough to be enshrined in Cooperstown. But Goldman isn’t proposing that they be kicked out, and neither is anyone else.

Goldman wants to kick out the ten because they were racists. But they weren’t admitted because of their views on race — political and social views have never been part of the Hall’s criteria for admission (I suspect that Curt Schilling is being kept out for his, but I don’t think writers are “fessing” up to this, which is telling).

Thus, this isn’t like a town that erected a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest because it deemed him a hero in history, and now realizes he was a villain. By taking down a statue of Forrest, the town would be doing the same thing it did when it erected the statue — making a judgement about history. By contrast, taking down a plaque of Joe Cronin would make the Hall of Fame into something it isn’t and never has been — an arbiter of political and social opinion.

I don’t want the Hall of Fame to become that, and no true baseball fan should want it either.

NRO’s Dan McLauglin is a true baseball fan. Here is some of what he has to say about Goldman’s proposal:

[Goldman’s idea] is misguided in two ways. One, particularly in honoring ballplayers, the Hall should principally be in the business of memorializing the greats as players, not passing judgment on them as men. Two, once you open the door to Goldman’s “tear his plaque off the wall, melt it down, and pretend it was never there to begin with” posture, you can never again promise anyone immortality. The Pandora’s Box of making every plaque subject to revision can’t be closed again. . . . If the Hall. . .starts ripping down the plaques of Cap Anson, Eddie Collins, and Joe Cronin, pretty soon you just have to give up on the idea that a visitor to the Hall is being presented with a definitive exhibit on the greatest players the game has produced. The dilemma gets worse the further you expand the list of sins — do we count people with racist opinions who weren’t active in preventing the game’s integration? Does it matter if they actively helped the game integrate? Tris Speaker may well have been a member of the Klan in the 1920s, but he also helped Larry Doby when Doby was integrating the American League. The Hall is truly doomed if we start looking too closely at how many of its members treated women. (The Pro Football Hall of Fame still includes O. J. Simpson). Goldman’s standard — “only a few get massive marble-clad monuments . . . the gallery has no obligation to memorialize history’s villains” — neither offers nor accepts a limiting principle. In fact, by reaching for sexual impropriety at the end of the column, he seems to be keeping a foot wedged to hold that door perpetually open.

The Hall of Fame would be well advised to ignore Goldman’s suggestion. Even in the present climate, I believe it will.