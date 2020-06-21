Seattle Crazies On Camera

Early yesterday morning, there was a shooting inside the “CHOP” zone in Seattle where a ragtag band of leftists is terrorizing residents with the acquiescence of City Hall. Seattle police were called to the scene, where they were met by a hostile mob. They learned that the victims had been taken to a local hospital where it later developed that one had died while the other was in critical condition. Under a hail of threats and insults from the mob, the police made a strategic retreat from the “CHOP” area.

Seattle police made this video of the incident, which is taken from their own body cameras and other footage posted to YouTube. You can see the crazed haters surrounding the police officers and the officers’ retreat. It is fortunate that this incident did not lead to further violence: