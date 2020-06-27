Sen. Tim Scott Steps Out

Did you know that Tim Scott is the only black Republican Senator? You probably do know that, because this is how everything he does is minimized and scoffed at by the Democratic Party press. Here are just a few of the thousands of examples we could offer:

Scott himself complained in an email this morning about being anonymized by the Democratic Party press:

Lost in the shuffle is the fact that Scott was objecting to being called a “token” black by major Democratic Party politicians. If you didn’t know better, you might think they had a point. After all, Scott is the only black Republican Senator–as we are told, over and over again–while there must be, what? 10? 20? 30 black Democratic senators?

Actually, there are two. If Kamala Harris resigns to run for vice-president, the parties will be tied at one. In all of American history, there have been ten black Senators–four Republicans and six Democrats.

If you didn’t know better, you might think that the Democrats’ press arm is trying to suppress Tim Scott’s sensible and thoughtful ideas about crime and law enforcement by 1) ignoring him, 2) anonymizing him, or 3) stigmatizing him.

Actually, I think that sums up the case pretty well. Happily, Senator Scott is not so easily sidelined, and American blacks are not as stupid as the liberals like to believe.