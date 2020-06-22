Posted on June 22, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Crime, Leftism

The Seattle Slough

Seattle’s municipal authorities have blessed the takeover by left-wing radicals of a section of the city in which thousands of citizens live. Police are more or less banned from the CHOP–or, better, Pelosiville–and armed men subservient to a warlord maintain a primitive, essentially fascist, order. We all know how this is going to end.

I am not certain how many murders have been committed in Pelosiville. These tweets by the Seattle Police Department itemize several shootings:


There has also been at least one reported sexual assault. I’m guessing that Pelosiville is one place where the canard that most sexual assaults go unreported is actually true.

One of the shootings followed a drunken brawl that was recorded on video:

It is easy to see why they don’t need the police. Although, to be fair, Pelosiville is an oasis of quiet compared with Minneapolis. Maybe that is because Minneapolis’s government is farther to the left than Pelosiville’s.

