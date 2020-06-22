The Seattle Slough

Seattle’s municipal authorities have blessed the takeover by left-wing radicals of a section of the city in which thousands of citizens live. Police are more or less banned from the CHOP–or, better, Pelosiville–and armed men subservient to a warlord maintain a primitive, essentially fascist, order. We all know how this is going to end.

I am not certain how many murders have been committed in Pelosiville. These tweets by the Seattle Police Department itemize several shootings:

17-year-old shot near Cal Anderson park, detectives investigating.https://t.co/BdVps0A3wm — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 22, 2020

Police investigating reported shooting inside CHOP zone. One person at HMC with gun shot wound. Hearing reports of a second shooting, but have not be able to verify at this time. Conflicting reports, will update with more information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 22, 2020

Updated information on overnight homicide, with video and timeline. https://t.co/AcmOeR06ZW — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 20, 2020



There has also been at least one reported sexual assault. I’m guessing that Pelosiville is one place where the canard that most sexual assaults go unreported is actually true.

One of the shootings followed a drunken brawl that was recorded on video:

It is easy to see why they don’t need the police. Although, to be fair, Pelosiville is an oasis of quiet compared with Minneapolis. Maybe that is because Minneapolis’s government is farther to the left than Pelosiville’s.