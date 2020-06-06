Walz turns the dials

Governor Walz conducted the daily COVID-19 press briefing yesterday along with a supporting cast of commissioners. Walz is turning the “dial,” as he puts it, toward the opening of restaurants, salons, gyms, and churches. He continues to exercise his emergency powers to micromanage the operation of virtually every aspect of our daily lives.

Walz has turned up the dial on racial claptrap to 11, Spinal Tap style. He takes his guidance on this subject from “light-skinned Native woman” Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and former local Nation of Islam leader Keith Ellison, now the Minnesota Attorney General.

Walz put his racial mania on full display in yesterday’s briefing. I’m not going to repeat it here, but it will jump out at you if you take in the briefing. When it comes to racial shibboleths, Walz himself is an arsonist.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm made a brief appearance in the proceedings. She has been warning for weeks that the epidemic will peak in Minnesota this month or next. Now that June has arrived, she retreated on that point. We seem to have “plateaued” with a series of small waves. Whatever. And we’re just going to have to live with the disease until it burns itself out — next year in February or March.

Until that time, Walz will apparently continue to adjust the “dials” as he sees fit. Somewhere inside the madness there is a soap opera struggling to get out: The Dials of Our Lives.

Toward the end of yesterday’s event Walz was asked about the lack of social distancing at George Floyd’s memorial service on Thursday. Walz conceded that he could not defend the logic. Addressing Minnesotans who have otherwise been compelled to play by the rules, Walz kindly conceded, “You have a right to feel it’s not fair.”

Thanks, pal. That’s very generous of you. And yet you led us to believe that it is a matter of life and death.

Consistent with my own coverage of the coronavirus epidemic in Minnesota, (Republican) Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka made an excellent point in his own press briefing yesterday: “Did you know that there’s only about – within a number or two – 219 deaths since the beginning of this pandemic, in Minnesota, that [are] not in the nursing homes? 219. Think about what we have done to the state of Minnesota – all the restrictions, all the mandates – to school and businesses, and churches, and funerals, and weddings – all the restrictions that have been mandated under the Governor’s emergency powers and how many lives have been impacted by that. 219 deaths. Every one important. But think of the decisions that were made.”

All in all, with the intersection of COVID-19 and the Minneapolis meltdown, yesterday’s briefing was quite the show. I have embedded the video below.