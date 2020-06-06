You Can’t Be Sane Here–It’s Minneapolis!

Today at a rally in Minneapolis, Boy Mayor Jacob Frey addressed a crowd that was even more left-wing than he is. Dutifully wearing a mask, he told the crowd that he doesn’t favor defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.

I’m actually not sure what “defunding the police department” means. I take it that these people really want to live in a city that has no police services. So, if you see that someone is trying to break into your house, what do you do? One possible answer is, pull out the semiautomatic pistol that you keep next to your bed, and blow him away. But I don’t think that is what these people have in mind. To put it politely, I don’t think they are serious.

But even Jacob Frey’s modest engagement with reality was too much for Minneapolis’s leftists. They booed him off the stage:

Mayor Frey @Jacob_Frey says he doesnt want to defund the police. So the crowd led by @BlackVisionsMN tell him to leave. pic.twitter.com/DaJHJXPwRm — CTUL (@CTUL_TC) June 6, 2020



The fecklessness of the Left is impossible to overestimate.