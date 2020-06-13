You Must Comply!

The Left now tells us that silence = violence. Obviously a false statement, but what else is new? Liberals are trying to bully the rest of us into agreeing with their false narrative that white police departments are persecuting innocent blacks. Anyone familiar with the data–starting with the fact that urban police departments are anything but white–knows this is nonsense. But most people don’t know much about statistics, and anyway, most are easily bullied in what purports to be a good cause.

The only social media platform in which I actively participate, as opposed to Tweeting or Facebook linking a Power Line post, is Instagram. I like Instagram because it is normally apolitical, and provides me with a daylong stream of pretty pictures, while my own pretty pictures are appreciated by family and friends. I never do politics on Instagram. (My account is johnhinderaker, if you want to see photos of my garden, etc.)

But these days, there is no such thing as “no politics.” Last week, Instagram was taken over by “woke” liberals campaigning for the election of Joe Biden as president. Instagramers showed their devotion to the false Black Lives Matter scam (of course black lives matter, like all others, a fact that no one in the current millennium has questioned, but the BLM organization is a corrupt political machine that tries to get anyone fired who timidly suggests that all lives, not just black ones, matter) by posting, on a designated day, a black rectangle. These black rectangles flooded across my Instagram feed, many coming from people I know to be conservatives.

This kind of coerced political speech is, in my opinion, scary. Silence, contrary to the Leftist meme of the moment, is not violence. The right to remain silent is fundamental to human freedom.

This is a too-long introduction to the video that follows–a Seinfeld episode with updated commentary: