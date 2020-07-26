ABC News Works Overtime at Making a Fool of Itself

The malpractice of the mainstream media is difficult to overstate, with its insistence on distorting or ignoring the truth of what is happening in so many American cities right now. They make Baghdad Bob look like the paragon of veracity by comparison.

“Mostly peaceful protests” had a solid lead to be the most grotesque media neologism of the moment, but then ABC News stepped up with this howler:

After a “peaceful” demonstration “intensified.” Got it? Forget violent protests: we should now just call the events in Portland and elsewhere as “intense peace.” Orwell would be proud.

They’re not even faking it any more.