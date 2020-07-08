Coronavirus in One State, the Summa

In the upcoming issue of Thinking Minnesota, Scott Johnson and Kevin Roche have collaborated on an article on COVID-19 in our state. Scott, of course, has written on the subject here on almost a daily basis, while Kevin writes at Healthy Skeptic. Their Thinking Minnesota piece represents the definitive word on how an arrogant governor and Health Commissioner botched their response to the COVID epidemic, achieving the worst of both worlds–a high fatality rate and unsurpassed economic devastation.

This is their article. I highly recommend it:

Thinking Minnesota focuses mostly on Minnesota, of course, but nearly all of its content is of general interest, as the issues in Minnesota are more or less the same that are being debated in other states. If you would like to subscribe to Thinking Minnesota–for free!–just send an email with your name and address to [email protected] This is the cover of the upcoming Summer issue: