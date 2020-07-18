Posted on July 18, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Antifa, Leftism, Race Edit This

Is “Wokism” Systemically Racist?

A flippant response might be, since pretty much everything else is these days, why not? More seriously, there is a good argument that wokism implies a contemptuous, paternalistic attitude toward minorities, especially blacks. And many have noticed that you see a lot more African-Americans in the ranks of the police than in Antifa.

This short video by a black police officer makes the point tellingly:

