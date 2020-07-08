Posted on July 8, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias

Our Worthless News Media

Scott Adams makes an important paint, succinctly. God help those who rely for information on what used to be called the mainstream media:


I always assumed that in totalitarian countries, it took force to compel journalists to parrot an official government line. Now I’m not so sure. Pravda and Tass couldn’t have toed a party line with more fidelity than the New York Times and the Washington Post, and no one is holding a gun to American reporters’ heads. Maybe the desire to be part of a herd is all it takes to enforce conformity.

Via InstaPundit.

