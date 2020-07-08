Our Worthless News Media

Scott Adams makes an important paint, succinctly. God help those who rely for information on what used to be called the mainstream media:

The two biggest news stories in the country are Coronavirus and race relations. No news source reports the relevant death counts of either one in a form that would be useful to citizens. The press is no longer pretending to inform. It is straight propaganda. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 6, 2020



I always assumed that in totalitarian countries, it took force to compel journalists to parrot an official government line. Now I’m not so sure. Pravda and Tass couldn’t have toed a party line with more fidelity than the New York Times and the Washington Post, and no one is holding a gun to American reporters’ heads. Maybe the desire to be part of a herd is all it takes to enforce conformity.

Via InstaPundit.