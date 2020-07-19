Posted on July 19, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Crime

Portland Fights for the Title

I suggested a week ago that Minneapolis might have surpassed Portland in the race for the title of America’s Worst-Governed City. That apparently spurred Portland residents to redouble their efforts, and today that city stands unchallenged as America’s worst.

Consider that Portland has now experienced 51 consecutive days of violent riots. Minneapolis had, what? Six? Last night violent mobs under the banners of Antifa and Black Lives Matter attacked the headquarters of Portland’s police union and the city’s federal courthouse. Much as in Minneapolis, Portland’s police are operating under directives that make it more or less impossible to maintain order. Here, via PJ Media, are some videos of last night’s violence:

Here are some of Portland’s criminals:


There are some federal law enforcement personnel on site, I believe from DHS. In a weird bout of insanity, Oregon’s politicians are blaming the Antifa/BLM violence–now in its 51st day!–on the recently-arrived federal officers:


These people are nuts. Sad to say, but Portland appears to be getting what it deserves. It is hard to see how it can survive as a city.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses