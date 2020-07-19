Portland Fights for the Title

I suggested a week ago that Minneapolis might have surpassed Portland in the race for the title of America’s Worst-Governed City. That apparently spurred Portland residents to redouble their efforts, and today that city stands unchallenged as America’s worst.

Consider that Portland has now experienced 51 consecutive days of violent riots. Minneapolis had, what? Six? Last night violent mobs under the banners of Antifa and Black Lives Matter attacked the headquarters of Portland’s police union and the city’s federal courthouse. Much as in Minneapolis, Portland’s police are operating under directives that make it more or less impossible to maintain order. Here, via PJ Media, are some videos of last night’s violence:

Antifa started fires in the street outside the Portland police union hall before breaking inside and setting it on fire. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Ksw1uTp2v1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

The headquarters of the PPA (Portland police's rank-and-file union) has been set on fire. https://t.co/rTKeO7uxEH — Portland Mercury 🗞 (@portlandmercury) July 19, 2020

Antifa seek violent confrontation w/law enforcement. When they get it, biased media & politicians say police incited violence. After trying to smash their way inside Portland federal courthouse, they call for officers to come out. Video: @ShelbyTalcott pic.twitter.com/CxxnSbCGOz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2020

Here are some of Portland’s criminals:

Thanks to @DHSgov, they've been able to arrest rioters recorded committing serious crimes like assault, arson, property destruction & more. Some of the weapons found on the federal suspects here include a machete, pipe bomb, hammer & more. pic.twitter.com/Yd6xOzpNZq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2020



There are some federal law enforcement personnel on site, I believe from DHS. In a weird bout of insanity, Oregon’s politicians are blaming the Antifa/BLM violence–now in its 51st day!–on the recently-arrived federal officers:

based on recent actions by federal law enforcement officers I am not comfortable having them in our space. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 19, 2020

A peaceful protester in Portland was shot in the head by one of Donald Trump’s secret police. Now Trump and Chad Wolf are weaponizing the DHS as their own occupying army to provoke violence on the streets of my hometown because they think it plays well with right-wing media. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) July 16, 2020



These people are nuts. Sad to say, but Portland appears to be getting what it deserves. It is hard to see how it can survive as a city.