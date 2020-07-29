Posted on July 29, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Democrats, House of Representatives, William Barr

Reclaiming their time

The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz has compiled SUPERcuts video #792 of the House Judiciary Committee Democrats “reclaiming their time” from Attorney General Barr at yesterday’s committee hearing (below). The Democrats’ refrain put me in mind of Bob Dylan’s “Pledging My Time” from Blonde on Blonde: “I got a poison headache / But I feel all right.” They gave me a poison headache. While they were reclaiming their time, as I wrote in the adjacent post, I thought they should have reclaimed their minds.

