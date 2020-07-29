The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz has compiled SUPERcuts video #792 of the House Judiciary Committee Democrats “reclaiming their time” from Attorney General Barr at yesterday’s committee hearing (below). The Democrats’ refrain put me in mind of Bob Dylan’s “Pledging My Time” from Blonde on Blonde: “I got a poison headache / But I feel all right.” They gave me a poison headache. While they were reclaiming their time, as I wrote in the adjacent post, I thought they should have reclaimed their minds.
