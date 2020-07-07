Scott Jensen explains

State senator and medical doctor Scott Jensen joined Jon Justice and Drew Lee a little past the midway point of the second hour of their show this morning. I have embedded the second hour in podcast form below; it runs about 38 minutes. Dr. Jensen discusses the complaints made against him to the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for his departure from the party line on the epidemic. Laying down the party line, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz continues to wield emergency powers under which he controls the dials of our lives. Walz apparently means to retain his emergency powers for the foreseeable future. As a member of the Minnesota Senate, Senator Jensen is trying to restore us to regular order.
