Last night, I watched an exhibition game between the Washington Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles. This was the first “live” baseball game I’ve seen since March. What a pleasure!

Okay, the 60 game MLB season is a farce; next year’s season is already in jeopardy because of labor strife; and the owners and players behave like greedy bastards. None of this diminished from the joy of watching players experiencing the joy of competitive baseball.

A display of political/ideological slogans would have done so. Mercifully, the game was free from all that.

Juan Soto, Washington’s superstar, always plays with a smile. But last night, it was smiles all around except, possibly, for utility infielder Wilmer Difo who wore a mask.

Howie Kendrick, whose home run in Game 7 won the World Series, had a laugh with every Oriole who reached first base. He also yukked it up with Baltimore’s starting pitcher, Alex Cobb, who struck Howie out in his first at-bat, but yielded a home run in his second.

Steven Strasburg pitched five innings for the Nats. His fastball was a few miles per hour off his norm, but his changeup and curve looked ready to go. The Orioles scored only once off of Stras, though they did collect six hits (but no walks).

Eric Fedde, who will vie for the place in the starting rotation created when Joe Ross opted to skip the season, was sharp in relief. His fastball hit 95 mph, the top velocity of any pitcher who worked last night.

Cobb, who had a miserable time of it last year, was hitting 93 mph early on, and his splitter, at 88 mph, was nearly unhittable. Anthony Santander, the Baltimore outfielder who recently recovered from the coronavirus, had a good night and showed no ill effects.

Apart from the pleasure watching baseball will bring, it’s gratifying to see America get on with professional sports — assuming we’re able to pull it off. Germany, Italy, Spain, and England resumed their soccer seasons a month ago — two months ago in the case of Germany. Their seasons are either complete or soon to be completed.

Will baseball be able to complete its season? The coronavirus is considerably more widespread here than it was in Europe when various leagues started playing soccer again. In addition, baseball teams will be traveling more and over greater distances than European soccer teams. And the baseball season, if completed, will last longer than the tail-ends of the European soccer seasons.

It seems almost inevitable that some players will become infected over the next two or three months. Teams will have 30-man reserve rosters (as I understand the arrangement) working out at separate locations, so a few infections shouldn’t derail a team’s season. But baseball will be played in 26 different localities. A major outbreak of the virus in any of them could truly screw things up.

For now, though, it’s smiles all around.