Scrolling through this morning’s daily update from the Times of Israel I found the story on Robert Speker’s lockdown project: “UK Jewish seniors go viral as they rock iconic album covers during lockdown.” Subhead: “Keeping busy despite a ban on visitors, residents of Sydmar Lodge recreate famous images of musical artists such as Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, and Elvis Presley.”

The story opens:

Martin Steinberg’s jeans-clad tush has recently become nearly as famous as Bruce Springsteen’s, thanks to a new creative project currently going viral on social media. Steinberg is among residents at a Jewish care home in North London who recently posed for photos inspired by famous record album covers from the 1950s through today. The photos — styled, shot and edited by the home’s activities coordinator Robert Speker — have become a global sensation to the surprise and delight of the unlikely models.

I can’t stop laughing. This is sheer genius. I want one of these for my next milestone birthday, something along the lines of Meet the Beatles or The Who Sell Out!