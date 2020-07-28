The coming war on suburbs, cont’d

I wrote here yesterday about Stanley Kurtz’s appearance on this past Sunday’s edition of Life, Liberty & Levin. The entire show was invaluable, but I thought the key segment included a discussion of the return of the Obama administration’s AFFH program in the “turbocharged” form promised by Joe Biden (Paul touched on it here). I have posted video of the segment below. The discussion of “turbocharging” begins at about 4:30.
To understand further or study up on what a Biden administration holds in store for us on this front, see Kurtz’s NR columns “Biden and Dems Are Set to Abolish the Suburbs” (June 30) and “Will Biden’s War on the Suburbs Become a Campaign Issue?” (July 15).