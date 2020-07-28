The mob comes for Seattle’s mayor

No one with a passing knowledge of history will be surprised by this Fox News report:

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Councilmembers Alex Pedersen and Debora Juarez have had offensive messages written outside their homes by some protesters who support defunding the city’s police department. Messages written on a street at Durkan’s home read “Guillotine Jenny” and “Resign Bi—,” according to The Seattle Times. Windows at Pedersen’s home read “F— You” and “Don’t be racist trash.”

What a mishmash of revolutionary reference, common obscenities, and identity politics lingo.

The reference to the French revolution seems especially apt. The “protesters” aren’t going to overthrow the U.S. government, but there are no limits to the barbaric tactics they are prepared to use in the attempt or to their willingness to turn on anyone not fully on board.

The “protesters” in question are anarchists who hate America. At root, Durkan is their target because she heads up, albeit ineffectually, the city government, and isn’t willing to cede complete control of it.

Has this reality dawned on Durkan yet? I don’t know. It doesn’t seem to have dawned on her counterparts in Portland and Minneapolis who waded into the mob only to be jeered at and driven away.

Reality certainly hasn’t dawned on Tammy Morales, a member of the city council. Morales, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, is trying to accommodate the anarchists. She tweeted:

I had a brief conversation with a few members of the group that came to my home last night. I appreciate the opportunity to listen to what they had to say. We exchanged numbers and will be talking later today.

Morales supports slashing the Seattle police department’s budget in half. If she thinks this will pacify the anarchistic mob for long, she should think again.

Finally, as an aside, I am amused that, according to the same Fox News report, leaders of several local Native American organizations decried the offensive messages directed at councilwoman Juarez, who is a member of the Blackfeet Nation tribe. The America-hating anarchists might give lip service to identity politics, but it cuts no ice with them.

The hard left protesters in Seattle and elsewhere are to America what ISIS was to the Middle East. As with ISIS, everyone is going to end up hating them. But as with ISIS, they will cause considerable damage before they are done.