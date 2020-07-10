The Power Line Show, Ep. 198: A Few Minutes with Gov. Kristi Noem

Just in time for your weekend listening, I have adapted John’s interview with Gov. Kristi Noem into a podcast, to which I have coaxed some additional background material out of John about the history and political changes in South Dakota and other plains states over the last few decades. In short, this is not George McGovern’s upper midwest any more. So if you didn’t get the chance to take in John’s conversation with Gov. Noem earlier in the week, now you can do so on your phone, on a drive or walk, or whatever.

And then I talk a bit with Kathryn Hinderaker (what a coincidence!) about her observations about the darkening campus scene, about which she has lots of experience as a recent graduate of St. Olaf College in Minnesota. Among other things, we develop a theory about why St. Olaf, like Yale, must change its name.

And be sure to look in again tomorrow or Sunday, when I’m planning to release another “Three Whisky Happy Hour” again with Lucretia.

You know what to do now: listen here or download from our hosts at Ricochet, or your other favorite podcast platform.