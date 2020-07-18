Where’s the fun in defunding?

Jon Justice and Drew Lee host the invaluable Justice and Drew morning show with producer Samantha Sansevere on Twin Cities New Talk AM 1130 in the Twin Cities. They post the show in podcast form here. Earlier this week they spoke with attorney Ron Meuser about the staggering proliferation of disability claims by members of the Minneapolis Police Department. The Star Tribune gets around to the story today, but Justice and Drew were there this past Wednesday morning. Thanks to Drew for cutting the clip below for Power Line readers this morning.
-
-
Most Read on Power Line
Donate to PL
-
Our Favorites
- American Greatness
- American Mind
- American Story
- American Thinker
- Aspen beat
- Babylon Bee
- Belmont Club
- Churchill Project
- Claremont Institute
- Daily Torch
- Dartblog
- Federalist
- Gatestone Institute
- Hollywood in Toto
- Hoover Institution
- Hot Air
- Hugh Hewitt
- InstaPundit
- Jewish World Review
- Law and Liberty
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Daily
- Lileks
- Lucianne
- Manhattan Contrarian
- Michael Ramirez Cartoons
- Michelle Malkin
- RealClearPolitics
- Ricochet
- Steyn Online
- Tim Blair
- Urgent Agenda
Media
Subscribe to Power Line by Email
Find us on Facebook
-
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell
-
Archives
-