Who Says Hollywood Doesn’t Make Great Movies Any More?

I don’t know who Power Tie is, but whoever he/she/they are, Power Tie is maybe my second-favorite YouTuber at the moment. This “trailer” for “2020: The Movie” is genius work:
I don’t know who Power Tie is, but whoever he/she/they are, Power Tie is maybe my second-favorite YouTuber at the moment. This “trailer” for “2020: The Movie” is genius work:
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell