Will Trump Run on Law and Order?

Oh, will he ever. If Democrats thought he might take it easy on them–I’m not sure why they would think that–this ad, released on July 2 but without getting a lot of attention so far, should disabuse them:

“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” That is a pretty visceral appeal.

Today, the White House, the Department of Justice and the FBI–returning to law enforcement after spending a couple of years trying to overturn a presidential election–announced a major initiative to go after the leadership of the MS-13 gang. Trump issued several tweets on this; here is one of them:

"In New York and Nevada, 21 MS-13 members and leaders have been indicted on charges including murder, kidnapping, and drug trafficking." pic.twitter.com/pCmvahqNXW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 15, 2020

Law and order is a winning issue, particularly with blacks, Hispanics and less prosperous Americans generally. If you don’t have taxpayer-funded armed security like members of the Minneapolis City Council, or live in a gated community like so many wealthy liberals, you depend on the police. Defunding and disbanding urban police departments is perhaps the single dumbest platform any political party has ever run on, but the Democrats own it and Trump won’t let them forget it.