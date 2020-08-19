2019-2020 English Premier League all-stars

The 2019-2020 English Premier League season was played in two stages, due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. The EPL shut down in March, resumed in mid-June, and ended on July 26.

Liverpool won the title, its first since England’s top flight rebranded itself as the EPL. The Red Shite topped the old English First Division for the last time in 1989-1990.

The Shite was on its way to a record-shattering season when the EPL shut down. After play restarted, the team, having all but locked up the title, was far less impressive. This was evident in the first match — a 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

Even so, Liverpool finished 18 points ahead of second place Manchester City. Arsenal, managed by former Everton star Mikel Arteta, won the FA Cup.

Everton had a season to forget. The Toffees got off to a miserable first three months, capped by a 0-2 home loss to Norwich City, the EPL’s worst team by fr. This happened to be the match I attended — my first trip to Goodison Park in 20 years.

The silver lining was that, soon thereafter, Everton sacked its manager, Marco Silva. Things picked up immediately under interim boss — Everton legend, Duncan Ferguson.

Then, we hired Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most successful club managers in modern European football. The good results kept coming, but the team stalled towards the end of the long season. Unable fully to overcome the terrible start, we stumbled home in 12th place, despite having what I consider top half of the Table talent.

In my opinion, the best two players in the EPL after the restart were Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Christian Pulisic, the 21 year-old American sensation, for Chelsea. However, neither played enough matches over the full season to rate among the EPL all-stars named below (last year’s selections are here):

First Team:

Dean Henderson — Sheffield United

Trent Alexander-Arnold — Liverpool

Andy Robertson — Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk — Liverpool

Harry McGuire — Manchester United

Declan Rice — West Ham United

Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City

Adama Traore — Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sadio Mané — Liverpool

Danny Ings — Southampton

Jamie Vardy — Leicester City

Second Team:

Nick Pope — Burnley

César Azpilicueta — Chelsea

Lucas Digne — Everton

James Tarkowski — Burnley

Çaglar Söyüncü — Leicester City

Jordan Henderson — Liverpool

João Moutinho — Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raheem Sterling — Manchester City

Mohamed Salah — Liverpool

Anthony Martial — Manchester United

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — Arsenal

Third Team:

Ederson — Manchester City

Aaron Wan-Bissaka — Manchester United

Ben Chilwell — Leicester City

Fernandinho — Manchester City

Chris Basham — Sheffield United

Wilfred Ndidi — Leicester City

James Maddison — Leicester City

Willian — Chelsea

Son Heung-Min — Tottenham Hotspur

Jack Grealish — Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford — Manchester United

Players who just missed:

Alisson — Liverpool

Ricardo Pereira — Leicester City

Jonny Evans — Leicester City

John Egan — Sheffield United

Jack O’Connell — Sheffield United

Raul Jiminez — Wolverhampton Wanderers

Player of the Year: De Bruyne

Runner up: van Dijk

Everton Player of the year: Richarlison

Richarlison didn’t make my all-star team because the competition at forward was so good this season, much better than at left back, where Digne plays. But Richarlison had an outstanding season.

He is playable at times only by being fouled, and he was fouled more than just almost anyone in the EPL. The referees don’t protect him enough, probably because in his early EPL days, he fell too easily and complained too much.

However, this past year, I thought the still young Brazilian’s conduct was exemplary. I hope the refs noticed and will give him more calls next season, which will probably be his last with Everton unless the team shows marked improvement.