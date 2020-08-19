Bob Kroll speaks

Minneapolis police union president Bob Kroll and his family were the prominent targets of the Black Lives Matter mob led by prospective Minnesota DFL state representative John Thompson in front of Kroll’s home in semi-rural Hugo, Minnesota this past weekend. Our friends at Justice and Drew interviewed Kroll during the final segment of their three-hour show this morning. The subject was of course the events discussed by John here and by me here. I have embedded the segment in podcast form below.

This is an intensely illuminating interview. Beyond illuminating the events themselves, the interview illuminates the utter lameness and hackery of the Minnesota media that leave it to local talk radio — Twin Cities News Talk/1130 AM — to give us Kroll’s perspective.