Dear AG Barr

Dear Attorney General Barr: A site called CrimethInc. has posted a first-person account and analysis of the destruction of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct headquarters on May 27. The account is titled “The Siege of the Third Precinct in Minneapolis.” Executive summary: “In this anonymous submission, participants in the uprising in Minneapolis in response to the murder of George Floyd explore how a combination of different tactics compelled the police to abandon the Third Precinct.”

I trust you are aware of the site and have someone working on what is to be learned from the account and devising defensive countermeasures that can be taken. The site promotes revolution for nothing. The article appears to disseminate techniques that proved so successful in Minneapolis. I hope you will follow up in some appropriate manner. As you know, these people mean business and they aren’t finished with us yet.