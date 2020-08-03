Posted on August 3, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Presidential Election

Great Poll Results, If Accurate

Britain’s Sunday Express is doing polling in the U.S. in conjunction with the Democracy Institute, a right-leaning Washington think tank. The most recent results, as published in the Express, look great for President Trump. However, I haven’t been able to learn who the pollster was, or what partisan breakdown was sampled. Those are huge caveats, obviously. Subject to those reservations, the results are striking.

The Express/Democracy Institute Poll finds President Trump leading Joe Biden 48/46 in national popular vote. This includes leads for Trump in a long series of swing states that includes Minnesota, where Trump leads 46/45. This poll, assuming the same results on Election Day and disregarding voter fraud, sees Trump expanding on his 2016 winning margin.

The poll sees Trump getting 20% of the black vote and 38% of the Hispanic vote, winning numbers for him.

It also finds a wide enthusiasm gap in favor of President Trump, and a wide partisan difference in willingness to express political opinions. The pollsters asked, “Are you comfortable with your relatives, friends, and coworkers knowing how you vote?” Eighty-three percent of Biden voters, but only 27% of Trump voters, said “Yes.”

There is more at the link, all of it favorable to the president. Let’s hope these pollsters got it right.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses