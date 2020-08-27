It’s Official: CNN Is a Joke

CNN makes itself easy to dunk on much of the time, but this week CNN has gone beyond the call of duty. This is a real screen grab from this week—and it’s so awesomely absurd that it can’t wait for Saturday morning’s regular picture gallery:

The Babylon Bee writers can phone it in today. Let the mockery begin:

Scott adds: The Star Tribune got the memo. In its lead editorial today, the editors advise: “Another Black man is shot by police — this time in Kenosha, Wis. Another night of mostly peaceful protesting devolves into violent damage to property, buildings and vehicles.”