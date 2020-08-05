Posted on August 5, 2020 by John Hinderaker in 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden

Joe Biden In Action

The Trump War Room says Joe Biden hasn’t left his house since July 28, but he does go on video periodically. Here, he tries to answer a reporter who asks whether he has taken any cognitive tests. C’mon, man!


Watching Biden try to function is like watching a train wreck. Can the Democrats keep him under wraps until November? I doubt it.

