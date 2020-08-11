Posted on August 11, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Joe Biden, Laughter is the Best Medicine

Joltin’ Joe’s memory

Daniel Pipes calls this “a little harmless fun at Joe Biden’s expense.” I call it a valuable contribution to the Biden campaign. I’m filing it under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.

Maybe we should save the medicine to take after reading Bernard Goldberg’s “Why I Want Biden to Lose More than I Want Trump to Win.” Say this much for Goldberg: you don’t need to explain to him that it’s a binary choice. Moreover, he comes down on the right side.

Dr. Pipes plucks the quotable quote from Goldberg’s column: “It’s not exactly a bulletin that Joe Biden is a puppet candidate. I don’t think he has a clue as to what he stands for. His political team puts words in his mouth and on a good day he repeats them without forgetting what he’s talking about.”

