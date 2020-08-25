Loose Ends (115)

• Nice to see the “peaceful” protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, transitioning so easily into Trump re-election rallies.

• How is it possible that Sean Connery is 90 years old today?

• This week in self-owning tweets:

The Times says this like it’s a bad thing . . . or untrue.

Of course, Nikki Haley is the daughter of two Indian immigrants. But to the melanin-obsessed liberals, she’s not a true “person of color.” Marshall, somehow a Fox New contributor, passes the blame as follows:

Blaming your intern is always a great look.

This is what happens when you think you can Hogg the limelight. Even Greta Thunberg has gone back to school.

Jemele Hill is one of The Atlantic magazine’s finest. She must be angling for MSNBC.

• Finally, not sure of the data source for this chart, but I expect it is accurate. Remember: black likes matter, defund the police, and end bail.