Meet the new Marxism

Now we are engaged in a great civil war of ideas, or should be. Our constitutional order is under attack by the neo-Marxist scoundrels of the Black Lives Matter crowd and the woke mob along with their allies inside the Democratic Party, the party’s media adjunct, and big business. And now along comes Yoram Hazony to explain what it’s all about in his Quillette essay “The challenge of Marxism.”

In the podcast below, Quillette also features Hazony discussing the vulnerability of liberal institutions like the New York Times to capture by the hard Left, as discussed in his essay. Hazony’s dire account of the present discontents may be too respectful of Marxist theory and oblivious to the true meaning of equality, but Hazony is doing intellectual work that is necessary for our defense. Indeed, he has a good handle on the weakness of liberalism in the face of Marxist attack. I wonder if his anticipation of a liberal opposition or resistance to the neo-Marxist assault may be overoptimistic for this reason.

Quotable quote: “With the Marxist conquest of liberal institutions, we have entered a new phase in American history (and, consequently, in the history of all democratic nations). We have entered the phase in which Marxists, having conquered the universities, the media, and major corporations, will seek to apply this model to the conquest of the political arena as a whole.”