Posted on August 19, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Media Bias

Our Reporters Are Crazy

President Trump’s press conferences have gotten increasingly bizarre. Not because of Trump, who is generally a voice of sanity, but because of the reporters, most of whom seem to have gone stark, raving mad. This brief exchange, which I believe took place earlier today, illustrates the point:


The journalism business is in the toilet, and it is easy to see why.

