PL Podcast: The Three Whisky Happy Hour, Flight 6

This especially fast-paced edition of the Three Whisky Happy Hour with “Lucretia,” Power Line’s International Woman of Mystery, gets off track right at the start, when an incidental mention of the famous 1978 Bakke case turned into an extended revisionist “what if?” thought experiment and all around rant. From there we turn our attention to logging the accelerating BGR (short for “Biden Gaffe Rate”), which reached two-a-day by the end of this week. How high will the rate go if Biden actually emerges from his basement between now and November and actually campaigns?

From there we read some tea leaves around the question of whether the country has reached a turning point in reaction to the rioting and leftist agitation. A number of events this week suggest we have.

And among our short whisky shots this week, Steve explains why his basic rule of nutrition requires balanced intake of all four major booze groups (beer, spirits, white wine, and red wine) every day. (Sorry—no grilling recipes this week.) And we also preview a special episode I’m going to record tomorrow with Nils Gilman, the co-chair of the Transition Integrity Project that made huge news this week with its report about how a muddled election result might actually start a civil war or an actual secession movement. I expect this interview might make news. Take no chances! So pour yourself a tumbler and settle in.

listen here or download from our hosts at Ricochet.