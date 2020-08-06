Reading Some Tea Leaves

Herewith a chart-heavy roundup about a lot of things in motion at the moment.

• The latest campaign contribution report shows the Trump campaign and the RNC outraised Biden and the Democrats over the last quarter. But this chart shows Trump TV ad spending falling off a cliff. Is this a sign of campaign disarray (Trump did, after all, fire Brad Parscale recently), or regrouping for a new line of attack? We report, you decide.

• With the Federal Reserve printing money as fast as the printing presses will run, and Congress throwing around money by the trillions, why isn’t inflation picking up? Well, the main reason—for now—is the steep fall in velocity, which is a key variable in the famous basic equation of monetary theory (MV=PQ), as this chart from the Fed shows:

People are putting money in their mattresses right now —or actually paying off credit card debt (which is technically a form of saving), as the two charts from the Wall Street Journal below show. (And other things are happening: the dollar is falling fast in relation to other major currencies right now.) This could all change. I’m going to take up this subject with one of my favorite economists on our podcast next week.

• A return to the old ways of household living?

• From a Pew poll a couple months back, showing once again that it is white progressives who are the most hung up about race:

• Not a chart or graph, but still worth recalling this Tweet from a twit from two years ago: