The ordeal of Hong Kong

Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong entrepreneur and pro-democracy activist, has been arrested this week for “violating” new national security laws imposed by the Communist Party of China. The Hoover Institution has posted the brief special edition of Uncommon Knowledge with Mr. Lai below.

The special edition is drawn from two Uncommon Knowledge interviews, the first before a live audience this past October (the video is posted here) and the second on June 9, 2020 for a special edition of Uncommon Knowledge following his arrest in May for defying a police ban and participating in demonstrations against Beijing (the video is posted here). The least we can do is sit up, take note, and express our support of Mr. Lai along with our loathing of the Chinese Communist regime.