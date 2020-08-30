Posted on August 30, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Riots

Trump Supporter Murdered In Portland

Violence in Portland escalated late last night as a Trump supporter was shot and killed, presumably by BLM/Antifa leftists. Portland’s left-wing newspaper, the Oregonian, reports the bare facts and pretty much takes the position that the man who was murdered had it coming.

That certainly is what the leftists on the scene think. Via InstaPundit:


News coverage so far seems to be taking the side of the murderer(s). E.g, NBC: “Trump praises right-wing supporters and rails against protesters following unrest in Portland.”

Rioters have always been protesters in the lexicon of the liberal press. Now murderers are protesters, too.

