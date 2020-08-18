What Happened to Biden?

The Trump campaign released a new ad today that highlights Joe Biden’s senility. The ad is tough and uncompromising, and it strikes at Biden’s weakest point. To the extent there are swing voters left in America, they don’t want a president who can’t function and may not live long. That is the truth; call it brutal if you want to.

Here is the ad:

Somewhat ironically, the ad makes the Joe Biden of 2015-2016 look quite good. It probably wasn’t easy to find clips of Slow Joe sounding that coherent. Still, his decline is obvious and would be deeply troubling if he were your grandfather. As a presidential candidate, it is wholly unacceptable. The ad is likely to be especially effective with lightly engaged voters who have a general memory of Biden as a nondescript guy who has been around for a long time, and who haven’t followed the news of his steep decline.