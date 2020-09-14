Academic Disgrace of the Week

Colleges and universities are working extra hard to disgrace themselves this week, and four efforts in particular stand out.

• What’s this? Another white woman claiming to be black? Inside Higher Ed reports:

Historian Jessica Krug, who last week admitted to being white and faking being Black for her entire career, resigned from her associate professorship at George Washington University, effective immediately, the institution announcedWednesday. But on the heels of her scandal comes another confession of racial fraud from a scholar. This time it’s a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin at Madison — where Krug got her own Ph.D. The graduate student in question is CV Vitolo-Haddad, a Ph.D. candidate in journalism and mass communication. They (Vitolo-Haddad’s preferred pronoun) were outed last week via an anonymous post on Medium and subsequently wrote two posts of their own on the platform. Vitolo-Haddad described their own actions as letting “guesses about my ancestry become answers I wanted but couldn’t prove” and allowing people to “make assumptions when I should have corrected them.”

If “white privilege” rules all, why would someone claim falsely to be black?

• The University of Rhode Island is taking down a World War II mural because — wait for it — it “isn’t diverse enough.” The College Fix reports:

The University of Rhode Island recently announced plans to remove two murals depicting World War II veterans because it lacks “diversity and a sensitivity to today’s complex and painful problems,” according to the university.

Kathy Collins, vice president of student affairs, told CBS 12 she received complaints because the two folk-art murals portraying life in the GI Bill era of the 1950s “portray a very homogeneous population” and that most of the people depicted in the murals are “predominantly white.” Collins also told the CBS news affiliate that some students told the school they “didn’t feel comfortable sitting in that space.”

• However, the University of Edinburgh has these two colleges beat. They’re taking David Hume’s name off of a campus building because —wait for it! — Hume was a racist!

Edinburgh University has renamed its David Hume Tower over the philosopher’s “comments on matters of race.”

The building, which will be used as a student study space this academic year, will now be known as 40 George Square. An online petition claiming David Hume “wrote racist epithets” and calling for the building to be renamed has been signed more than 1,700 times.