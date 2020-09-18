Conventional wisdom distilled

As Obama administration Secretary of State, John Kerry delivered the deal with Iran that made the Munich Agreement look good and lied volubly about it in crushing tones of condescension. The signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House this week affords us the opportunity to look back at this piece of conventional wisdom circa 2016 and evaluate it in light of this week’s events. Often wrong but never in doubt is the adage that applies here, as with the foreign policy of Joe Biden.

