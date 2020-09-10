Coronavirus in one state (97)

The Department of Health is squeezing three briefings into a four-day work week. Audio of this week’s second briefing is posted below. Accordingly, I’m back with another update sooner than I anticipated. MPR’s report on yesterday’s briefing and data is posted here.

MPR’s update blandly transmits data that belies the persistence of one-man rule. However, MPR’s report is hedged and buffered in a manner that makes it extremely difficult for someone not following the epidemic closely to understand what’s happening.

Who will blurt out that the emperor wears no clothes? Surely not any of the MDH-certified press gang.

The authorities attribute 7 new deaths (three in long-term care facilities) and 263 hospitalizations (137 in intensive care) to COVID-19. Although the data tend to undermine the panic, Governor Walz has issued another declaration of emergency requiring the legislature to convene for another special one-day session tomorrow.

The press briefing included a gallimaufry of regulators discussing their role in the surveillance state underlying enforcement of one-man rule. What we have here is an extreme case study in the manifestation of administrative despotism predicted by Tocqueville. Understand, however, it’s all for our own good.

The Sturgis apocalypse somehow gets short shrift. The authorities have managed to trace a total of 51 cases “to the massive Aug. 7-16 motorcycle rally,” as MPR puts it, “up one from the department’s pre-Labor Day report.” Big whoop.

One has to hang in there to the end for the last question to hear Sloane Martin of WCCO Radio inquiring about the potential health hazards of trick or treating come Halloween. Her question comes at around 42:00 of the audio below. Even Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann laughs it off, although one wonders what she will think when the time comes. You can’t be too careful. She only declares the question premature.