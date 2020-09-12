Donald Trump, CNN Host?

I am a day or two late with this, but if you haven’t already seen it you should check it out. None of us is easily shocked these days, but I confess to being shocked by the tape of a conversation between Jeff Zucker, President of CNN, and Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, that Tucker Carlson played a couple of nights ago.

It was recorded toward the end of the 2016 primary season. Zucker, a personal friend of Cohen, wanted to have a working relationship with Donald Trump. He told Cohen:

You guys have had great instincts, great guts, and great understanding of everything. But you’re missing the boat on how it works going forward. You cannot be elected president of the United States without CNN.

MSNBC and Fox are “irrelevant” in a general election, Zucker assured Cohen. What did Zucker have to offer? He wanted Trump to host a weekly show on CNN. I don’t know how that would have worked if Trump was elected, but the recording offers a glimpse into the upper reaches of our “news” media. Its leaders are cruder, dumber, and more corrupt than you think.

Here is the Carlson segment: