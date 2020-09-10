How Green Energy Wrecked California

California has become a third world country, in which electricity works only intermittently. Why is that? Because California relies on wind and solar energy, which produce electricity only intermittently. It isn’t hard to figure out, and yet there are some states, like mine, Minnesota, which seem determined to follow California’s downward path to third-world status. Why? Well, for some people there is a lot of money in it.

California’s energy problems are compounded by its irrational forest management policies, which have led, inevitably, to forest fires. Michael Ramirez makes the point dramatically. Click to enlarge: