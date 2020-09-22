Our “Non-Partisan” Media At Work

Trump hasn’t even named his pick to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, and already the media is stepping up to fulfill its role as the propaganda adjunct for the Democratic Party and its leftward-most pressure groups.

• Like this NBC “News” story:

“Critics” say! Which critics? I’m surprised they don’t say “experts” just to give it that special CDC glow. I wonder what Anthony Fauci thinks? How long until the CDC declares that Ginsburg-Grief is a serious health threat that can only be cured if Trump appoints Nina Totenberg to the Supreme Court?

Anyway, to continue:

The women on President Donald Trump’s shortlist to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court do not reflect Ginsburg’s legacy and could undo key civil rights victories she backed during her 27 years on the court, LGBTQ and civil rights advocates warn. “Just having a woman, any woman, does not cut it,” Sunu P. Chandy, legal director of the progressive National Women’s Law Center, told NBC News. “We need someone with deep civil rights experience and background if we are looking to fill the legacy of her seat on the court.”

It’s really easy to be a reporter in the mainstream media when all you do is rewrite the press releases from leftist interest groups.

• The there’s Yahoo News, which really lives up up to the organization’s name with this headline and story about a mother of five:

This Is Amy Coney Barrett, The Potential RBG Replacement Who Hates Your Uterus . . . Barrett is a practicing Roman Catholic and mother of seven. She is well-known throughout conservative circles for putting her religious convictions at the forefront of her work and identity. “Her religious convictions are pro-life, and she lives those convictions,” said U.S. district Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, one of her mentors. . . Barrett’s positions on abortion stem from her personal background and strong religious beliefs. In 2002, she joined her Catholic university’s faculty. At the time, fellow educators actively opposed ideas of secularization, and especially the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

• Did you know that a Catholic group that Notorious ACB (the correct nickname for prospective Justice Amy Coney Barrett) belonged to was the inspiration for Margaret Atwood’s famous horror novel The Handmaid’s Tale? Well that’s what Newsweek—a former magazine—would have us think:

How Charismatic Catholic Groups Like Amy Coney Barrett’s People of Praise Inspired ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Amy Coney Barrett, a favorite to be President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is affiliated with a type of Christian religious group that served as inspiration for Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale. Barrett, a devout Catholic, and her husband both belong to the People of Praise group, current and former members have said, according to The New York Times. Their fathers have served as leaders in the group.

There’s only one problem, which Newsweek grudgingly admits in a correction appended at the end:

Correction: This article’s headline originally stated that People of Praise inspired ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. The book’s author, Margaret Atwood, has never specifically mentioned the group as being the inspiration for her work. A New Yorker profile of the author from 2017 mentions a newspaper clipping as part of her research for the book of a different charismatic Catholic group, People of Hope. Newsweek regrets the error.

Apparently Newsweek doesn’t “regret the error” enough to retract the story—or even change the incorrect headline. Which means they don’t regret it at all. I’m sure they think it is “fake, but accurate,” somehow.

This doesn’t even rise to fake news. And CNN hasn’t started in yet.