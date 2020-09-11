Thoughts from the ammo line

Ammo Grrrll is a A WOMAN EXPERIENCING FATIGUE. She writes:

The utterly pointless destruction of the country continues apace, but at least in the modern era physical destruction of a civilization usually begins with the torture of the language. George Orwell certainly called that shot decades ago.

That is why we have such awkward constructs as “Latinx,” and “people of color.” Face it, no human beings are actually Red, Yellow or, even, Black or White. Almost all of us range from a pinkish-beige to various shades of tan, and light to very dark brown. My sister is several shades darker than AOC. A little baby I met from Costa Rica, and my Mexican housekeeper are both a lovely shade of gold.

Leaving color aside for just a second, which I realize we can NEVER do this side of Heaven, go to Google and type in “cis normal” and you will learn that that means “identifying with the gender to which you were ASSIGNED at birth.”

Yeah, that’s what happened alright. In 1946, a teeny preemie, yanked early in the seventh month of pregnancy, weighed in at two pounds, twelve ounces at a hospital in rural Minnesota. And it was observed by the good country doctor that this was a little girl, obvious to any sentient being by her “inny” rather than “outy” bits. And so that doctor just randomly “assigned” her the “gender” (which at that time was known as “sex”), of FEMALE.

And thank God, he did. Because a very experienced and wise old Norwegian country nurse (Olena Rogness, RIP), who cared for me for the three months it took to hit five pounds, said that if I had been “assigned” as a MALE, that I probably would not have survived. Boy preemies are much more fragile it turns out. How many people not confined to mental institutions or academia (but I repeat myself) do you think BELIEVE that your sex was whimsically “assigned” rather than a cold, immutable, chromosomal fact?

And the hits just keep on comin’. During the Obama Era, it became apparent that a great many African-American males were criminals – way out of proportion to their numbers in the population. It must be heart-breaking to honest, striving African-Americans. At one point, it was asserted that fully one-third of all black men between teenage-hood and young adulthood were either in jail or on parole. So, rather than a Marshall Plan to convince black men not to BE criminals – not to use or deal drugs, steal, or God forbid, kill (mostly each other) – there arose an urgent need to find a less judgmental term than “criminal.” The Obama folks coined the vague but felicitous phrase: Justice-Involved Youth. Heck no, I’m not making that up. Imagine a conversation between two moms:

“What is your son involved with?”

“Oh, football, debate, studying for his SATs, church youth group. And your son?”

“He’s involved with Justice.”

“Really? In what capacity?”

“As a drug user and dealer, a two-story man, and purse-snatcher.”

“You mean he’s a criminal?”

“I used to think that. But now, the President says there is no such thing. He is a ‘Justice-Involved Youth’. Even though he is 43 now, bless his heart.”

Yes, as Society has “assigned” less and less responsibility – let alone “blame” – to wayward humans, the concept of what constitutes “youth” has become quite elastic. Many of us probably had a mother or grandmother who was married by 18. I was a wife by age 20 and a mother by age 26, neither a particularly young age. But that is now the age at which “yutes” can still be on Mommy and Daddy’s health insurance.

Which brings us to our final tortured turn of phrase. For roughly 40 years now, maybe closer to 50, we have spoken of The Homeless. Before that, we just had Hoboes or Bums. At Hallowe’en children sometimes went out as hoboes. The numbers, of course, pretty much defy an accurate count, but they always seemed to be estimated as far greater during heartless Republican administrations. There was concern for The Homeless, fundraisers for The Homeless, celebrities spoke out for The Homeless, though rarely took them in.

I have no idea why that term was inadequate, perhaps because it made it sound like too permanent a category. And so it became “People experiencing homelessness.” Similarly, I do not care to think of myself as Fat. For now, I am just a woman experiencing Fatness. Like the Homeless Experience, the fat just sort of HAPPENED, having absolutely nothing to do with any decisions I made!

And so it is with a great deal of homelessness. One day a guy was shooting up heroin, smoking some crack to tide him over, doing a little B & E to get some money to buy more drugs, and BAM! He didn’t pay rent for over 14 months and the racist, evil landlord kicked him out and he began “experiencing homelessness.”

Are there hard-working people who lose a job and have no savings? Probably many. But, ones with neither friends nor relatives to take them in until they can regroup? Why is that? The late, brilliant Richard Pryor used to have a classic dialogue between an old street wino and a young junkie. The junkie whined, “My mama say she doan wanna see me in the vicinity…just cuz I stole her television.” People can wear out their welcome. Even with long-suffering parents.

At various times in my life, I have taken in: my brother from Fargo when he was seeking a job in the Twin Cities (a couple weeks); a lifelong friend going through a difficult divorce (about four months); and two black and Latin foster kids for five months to four years. This was not because I had a mansion with plenty of room. My home office became the guest room. We all shared one and a half baths. There are at least 50 people I like a lot, including many commenters on this site, who would never be homeless on my watch. But they aren’t criminals, addicts, lunatics, or likely to turn my casita into a meth lab.

Right this minute I am extremely tired of being a White person experiencing black bigotry. Especially from millionaires and billionaires to whom America has been extraordinarily good. Shut up, Oprah. Shut up, Joy Reid; Shut up, Kaepernick. Shut up, LeBron. Shut up, Al Sharpton. I do not care what you think about ANYTHING.