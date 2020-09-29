Voter fraud in Minnesota, cont’d

Project Veritas has posted its second video exploring voter fraud in the Fifth Congressional District’s Somali community. St. Paul’s own Omar Jamal is our guide. One Osman Ali Dahquane is the star of this episode. I find the who/what/where/when/why a bit lacking here, but there is more than enough to require investigation by the authorities.

From former Nation of Islam hustler Keith Ellison in the office of the Minnesota Attorney General at the top, the authorities are Democrats all the way down. That’s a problem. Assuming federal law is implicated, this is a job for United States Attorney Erica MacDonald.

The theme of this installment of the Project Veritas series is open secrets in the Somali community. When it comes to Ilhan Omar, the open secrets are voluminous and some of them have been shared previously with the FBI and the office of the United States Attorney. Omar appears to be untouchable.