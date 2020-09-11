By my estimate, Joe Biden has a half a mind to be president. We took a look at his call to “move it up here” for the teleprompter to answer a scripted question at a virtual event on Labor Day. Biden holds out the prospect of virtual presidency as well. Asked by Bret Baier yesterday about Biden’s (obvious) dependence on a teleprompter to answer the question, Biden national press secretary TJ Ducklo bobbed and weaved vehemently (video below, entire segment posted here). When they Ducklo, we duck high, or something.
Bret Baier just asked Biden's National Press Sec a simple yes or no question:
Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during a TV interview?
TJ Ducklo refused to answer and instead had a meltdown. Disaster of an interview for the Biden campaign. pic.twitter.com/OEyi2eb31L
— Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 10, 2020