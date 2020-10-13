Biden forgets

Brit Hume has bluntly noted Joe Biden’s “senility — which I think is been obvious to careful watchers for some time” – over the past several months. Among his journalistic peers, Brit stands out like the little boy who blurted the emperor was naked.

Yesterday Biden declared yet again that he is a proud Democrat running for the Senate. Joseph Wulfsohn adds that Biden “also appeared to have forgotten Mitt Romney’s name while speaking with reporters about whether Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s faith should be questioned during her SCOTUS confirmation.” Biden observed: “You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, OK? And I took him on,” Biden said. “No one’s faith should be questioned.”

Remember the Mormon? Much as we would like to forget him, we remember Mitt Romney. Indeed, we do. He joined Senate Democrats to vote for the removal of President Trump from office over a congratulatory phone call to the new president of Ukraine.

Wulfsohn highlights his FOX News story with Biden’s disparagement of the memory of the majority of voters who say they are better off now than they were four years ago. It’s almost funny.