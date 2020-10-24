Coronavirus in one state (117)

In part 116 of this series, I noted that Minnesota had matched its daily high in new deaths (35) earlier this week. Over the past two days, however, the daily death totals have receded to 20 (10/22, 13 among residents of long-term care facilities) and 13 (10/23, two among LTC residents). New cases and other related numbers continue at a high rate.

If the elections were not impending, the authorities would be shutting things down big time. Beyond the doom and gloom of the Department of Health press briefings it is the great unmentionable.

Kevin Roche urges the Minnesota authorities to take a clue from Sweden (chart below). “In the long run,” Kevin observes, “we may not all end up in the same place[.] Sweden may have fewer cases and deaths, because it was more sensible at the start. Minnesota’s death rate is creeping up on Sweden’s. When it passes Sweden’s, how will the IB [i.e., Incompetent Blowhard Governor Tim Walz] and his administration explain that[?]”

Yesterday’s briefing (audio below) included Professor Tai Mendenhall of the University of Minnesota College of Education and Human Development. Mendenhall addressed mental health issues raised by the epidemic with a focus on depression. The state has opened a COVID stress line at (833) HERE-4MN.

The incredibly depressive tone of Mendenhall’s comments brought to mind my favorite bumper sticker: SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH OR I’LL KILL YOU. It’s a joke! I certainly have found the Minnesota Department of Health briefings a challenge to my own mental health. That much I can tell you.