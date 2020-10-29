Coronavirus in one state (119)

We appear to be riding another wave of the COVID-19 epidemic as reflected in positive tests, whatever they mean, increased hospitalizations and increased deaths. In yesterday’s data, for example, the authorities attributed 19 new deaths to the disease. Sixteen of these 19 deaths occurred among residents of long-term care facilities, which reminds us of how the same old thing rolls on.

Other elements of the same old thing persist. The median age of decedents remains 83. Ninety-four percent of decedents suffered with one of seven significant underlying conditions. Only two percent of decedents died without such a condition. And yet these crucial facts are left unstated and those most at risk left without a warning to look out for themselves.

The message emanating from the Minnesota Department of Health press briefing is one of alarm (audio below). It may be a coincidence, but the authorities appear to be coordinating their message with the Biden campaign. Where Biden speaks of a dark winter ahead, the MDH authorities speak of a winter storm. “These latest numbers suggest we are in a strengthening winter storm. And when we’re in a winter storm, we ask people to stay off the roads,” Commissioner Malcolm stated at yesterday’s briefing.

Paul Scott of Forum News Service asked the last question. He was audibly worked up about the Trump rally scheduled in Rochester tomorrow. If you haven’t tuned in to one of these briefings to catch the prevailing spirit, you may want to check out Scott’s vehement statement in the form of a question at 32:00, or read Scott’s editorial in the form of the story “Mayo Clinic, Rochester warn about risks of coronavirus infection at planned Trump rally.”