CRB: The election to end all elections

The Claremont Review of Books has just published its new (Fall) issue.

We led off our preview of the Summer issue with Michael Anton’s essay “The Case for Trump.” Subhead: “There’s little wrong with President Trump that more Trump couldn’t solve.” The essay was adapted from Anton’s The Stakes: America at the Point of No Return, then forthcoming and now published by Regnery Publishing. Anton is the author of the influential 2016 CRB essay “The Flight 93 election” and former Deputy Assistant to the President for Strategic Communications on the United States National Security Council.

To lead off our preview of the Fall issue I chose Angelo Codevilla’s review of Anton’s book: “The election to end all elections.” Professor Codevilla is the author of the recent American Greatness essay “Revolution 2020.” He summarizes one of Anton’s key points near the top of his review:

[Anton explains] what is really radically new about the 2020 election: should the Democrats win, the ruling Left—which includes just about everyone who controls American government and society’s commanding heights—is ready, willing, and eager to implement plans that would make it virtually impossible for conservatives ever to win national elections again. These plans include the importation and counting of non-citizen voters. Elections by mail would shift power from voters to those who count the votes, just like in Venezuela. Though reelecting Trump makes the republic’s survival possible, and preserves all manner of good options, it guarantees nothing. Trump’s defeat guarantees disaster—like in 2016, only much more so.

This is a perceptive review of a timely book on the critically important issues before us. Please read the whole thing.